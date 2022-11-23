Community Action Partnership of SB County receives donation of 1,152 baby formula canisters

Kaiser Permanente provided a $700,000 grant to SupplyBank.org to help increase access to infant formula in California communities hit hardest by supply shortages. This grant, combined with a $416,000 grant from the California Department of Community Services and Development, has enabled SupplyBank.org to purchase 41,112 canisters of formula that’s being distributed by local Children and Families Commissions (First 5s) and Community Services Block Grant Agencies, like CAPSBC, in underserved communities across the state.

The recognition event for the donation was attended by Ken Rivers, Chief Operating Officer at Kaiser Permanente, Benito Delgado-Olson, Executive Director at SupplyBank.org, and Patricia Nickols-Butler, Chief Executive Officer at CAPSBC. Local families and partners stopped by the CAPSBC Food Bank to receive baby formula canisters and diapers during the event.



Families are still struggling in some areas to find infant formula due to supply issues that occurred earlier this year, coupled with the increased cost of groceries, which is estimated at 13.3% for the Inland Empire. Baby formula remains in short supply and prices are increasing in many areas of California due to pent-up demand and ongoing concern about further shortages. Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org generous donation will help meet some of that demand among families in need.





“Kaiser Permanente has a social mission to ensure good health extends beyond our doors,” said Ken Rivers, Chief Operating Officer, Kaiser Permanente San Bernardino County Area. “Although Kaiser Permanente always tries to encourage breast feeding as the best option, we understand this is not possible for every family. We are pleased to support the urgent statewide need for baby formula throughout California with this grant.”



“With many families still trying to recover from the pandemic and sudden onset of the formula shortage, this generous donation will go a long way in helping families provide life-sustaining nutritional supplement to feed their babies.” said Patricia Nickols-Butler, Chief Executive Officer for Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. “We are extremely grateful to have Kaiser Permanente and SupplyBank.org provide their support as our communities struggle to recover from the pandemic and resulting economic recession. The donated baby formula canisters will be distributed to 24 of our 200 outstanding partner agencies serving San Bernardino County families.”