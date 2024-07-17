SBPD Clarifies Business Surveillance Requirements and Warrants After Professor’s Catalytic Converter Theft at Best Western San Bernardino

The surge in catalytic converter thefts in San Bernardino has claimed another victim. John Banola, a local community college professor, discovered his silver Honda Accord had been targeted while parked overnight at the Best Western San Bernardino, located at 258 E Redlands Blvd. The incident has sparked a broader conversation about the responsibilities of businesses in aiding victims of such crimes.

Banola, who lives in Los Angeles County and works in San Bernardino, opted to stay at the hotel on April 29th to avoid the severe 5 PM rush hour traffic after a tiring day at work. He parked his vehicle at 2:15 PM and returned at 9:15 AM the next morning, shocked to find his vehicle sounding like “a racer car” when he attempted to start it. “I looked underneath and saw where the pipe was cut and wires were hanging,” he recounted. “You can run a vehicle that way, but legally you’re not supposed to.”

Upon discovering the theft, Banola promptly contacted the front desk at the hotel and subsequently reached out to the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD). He was informed to file a police report online, which he did, but was told that due to the volume of cases, there was no immediate assurance of investigation.

When Banola requested surveillance footage from the hotel to assist in the police report, he encountered significant hurdles. The hotel owner, Kal Solinka, sent photos that did not match Banola’s vehicle or the location it was parked. “One photo Kal shared was of a vehicle that wasn’t mine and parked in an area different from where my vehicle was parked,” Banola explained. Solinka’s email to corporate and Banola included clear surveillance images, but he (Solinka) claims the video footage is too grainy to share, according to Banola.

Lieutenant Nicholas Oldendorf addressed these concerns at the Southern District Coffee with a Cop meeting held at Studio D on July 16, 2024. “There is no responsibility for business owners to share surveillance footage,” Oldendorf stated. “It’s unfortunate when business owners are not cooperative, but if they don’t want to provide surveillance, we can issue a warrant and possibly issue a digital video recorder. We’d like to think the manager of a hotel would want to help its patrons.”

Oldendorf highlighted the Chief of Police Darren Goodman’s forthcoming initiative to develop a downtown camera system network. “Businesses could be part of a network and readily share their surveillance videos with us. That is going to be the future rather than us sending an officer out to gather the footage,” he added. Oldendorf also mentioned the potential implementation of drone technology to mitigate similar issues.

Despite multiple attempts to engage Solinka directly and through corporate channels, Banola received limited assistance. His efforts included filing an incident report with corporate, which threatened fines if Solinka failed to respond within 2-5 days. Even direct confrontation between the two yielded dismissive responses from Solinka.

This is allegedly the photo of a Honda Civic that Best Western San Bernardino Owner Kal Solinka shared with Victim John Banola and corporate, but Banola drives a Honda Accord and was parked in the nearest parking space against the hotel’s front lobby.

Professor John Banola’s silver Honda Accord at 9:15 AM on April 30th, 2024 after discovering its missing catalytic convertor.

In response to inquiries from IECN, Solinka stated, “We are cooperating with local government officials and respectfully request you to direct questions to them. Thank you.” The Best Western San Bernardino currently holds a 3.3-star rating on Google reviews, with many complaints citing a lack of parking spaces, poor customer service, and bugs.

Banola’s ordeal underscores a critical gap in victim support and business accountability. With catalytic converter thefts rising, community members and officials alike are calling for stronger measures and clearer responsibilities for businesses.

Helpful Tips for Catalytic Converter Theft Victims:

Turn off the vehicle and don’t drive to prevent further damage. Report the theft to the police to facilitate insurance claims and investigations. Contact your insurance company to file a claim and take pictures of the damaged area. Tow your vehicle to a mechanic for inspection and replacement of the converter. Ensure the replacement converter is from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or a California Air Resources Board-approved aftermarket converter.

Signs Your Catalytic Converter Has Been Stolen:

Loud rumbling or roaring sound upon starting the engine.

Rough driving and sputtering when changing speed.

Unpleasant smell from the exhaust.

Preventative Measures:

Etch your license plate number or VIN onto the converter.

Park in well-lit areas and move your vehicle’s parking spot regularly.

Use a closed garage and install motion-sensitive lights and cameras.

Paint your converter to deter thieves.

As Banola’s experience highlights, both community vigilance and proactive business cooperation are crucial in combating this pervasive issue.