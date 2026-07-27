CSUSB Names S. Terri Gomez as New University President

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed S. Terri Gomez to serve as president of California State University, San Bernardino. Gomez currently serves as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona.

“As a first-generation college graduate and a lifelong resident of the Inland Empire, I am honored to be named Cal State San Bernardino’s president,” Gomez said. “CSUSB is a university of access, talent and possibility, and its success matters profoundly to the Inland Empire, the High Desert and the Coachella Valley. I am excited by the opportunity to lead – alongside CSUSB’s dedicated and talented faculty and staff – a university that serves the communities that have shaped me and honors the values that have guided my career.”

“Dr. Gomez is a principled and respected leader known for her student-centered approach to institutional decision-making,” said Jack B. Clarke Jr., CSU Board of Trustees member and chair of the CSUSB Presidential Search Committee. “The committee is confident Dr. Gomez will build on CSUSB’s strong foundation as the region’s anchor institution, ensuring that students realize the full promise of a CSU education and that the university continues to drive the Inland Empire’s social and economic prosperity.”

During her 27-year career in higher education, Gomez has championed innovative, equity-centered strategies that strengthen academic achievement, improve graduation and transfer outcomes, expand research opportunities and enhance institutional effectiveness. She has led transformative initiatives in academic innovation, artificial intelligence in teaching and learning, career-connected education, enrollment strategy and regional K–16 partnerships that increase educational access and workforce readiness.

As provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at Cal Poly Pomona since 2023, Gomez has advanced efforts to strengthen proactive advising, expanded student success teams and increased institutional capacity to support students at scale. These collective efforts have delivered significant and measurable institutional gains in first-time four-year and six-year graduation rates, while strengthening outcomes for first-generation, Pell-eligible and transfer students.

Gomez joined Cal Poly Pomona in 1999 as a faculty member in the Department of Ethnic and Women’s Studies, where she advanced to full professor and served as department chair. Her academic leadership roles at the university have included those of interim associate dean, associate vice president for Student Success, and associate provost for Student Success, Equity and Innovation.

A first-generation college student, Gomez began her higher education journey at San Bernardino Valley College before transferring to UCLA, where she earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in political science.

Gomez will assume the university presidency on Aug. 3, 2026.