Dr. Tom Rivera Honored with Day of Service as Colton and San Bernardino Leaders Unite at Wilson Elementary

Dr. Tom Rivera Honored with Day of Service as Colton and San Bernardino Leaders Unite at Wilson Elementary3 min read
On Sept. 22, community volunteers, educators and elected officials gathered at Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Colton to celebrate “Dr. Tom’s Day of Community Service.” The event, now in its third year, is held on the birthday of Dr. Tom Rivera to honor his legacy of leadership, education and dedication to serving the community.
Rivera, a proud Colton native, attended Wilson Elementary as a child before moving on to Colton High School and San Bernardino Valley College. He continued his studies until ultimately earning a doctorate in education at UCLA. His commitment to education never wavered as he went on to serve more than 47 years in the field, including nearly 40 years as an administrator at Cal State San Bernardino.
One of his most impactful accomplishments was co-founding the Inland Empire Future Leaders Program, a leadership development conference for eighth- and ninth-grade students created in response to high dropout rates among Hispanic youth. Celebrating its 40th anniversary this October, IEFLP has now served more than 4,900 students, boasting a 99% high school graduation rate and a 90% college attendance rate for participants.
In addition to his work as an educator, Rivera was an icon of community service in the region. Beginning with his time as a volunteer in the Peace Corps to his leadership roles with the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) and Kiwanis, Rivera devoted his life to enhancing and giving back to underserved communities. Pride in his heritage and upbringing led to his involvement as a co-researcher on the South Colton Oral History Project alongside fellow Colton educator Frank Acosta. Most notably, Rivera partnered with the Tzu Chi Foundation to establish a free health clinic and food banks to serve the area.
IEFLP board member Judith Segura-Mora, who also served as emcee, invited past participants to share their stories and memories of “Dr. Tom” as she recalled his favorite sayings, including his insistence that everyone get their daily dose of “Vitamin S” — S for smile. Granddaughter Anya Rivera fondly remembered sitting on her grandfather’s wheelchair as a child while they distributed food at community drives. She echoed her late grandfather’s sentiment that no obstacles, including physical ones, should limit one’s ability to serve.
Highlighting the joyous nature of the event, mariachis performed while enthusiastic volunteers worked on campus beautification projects. Assemblymember Robert Garcia, D-50th District, joined in by scrubbing murals depicting Colton landmarks that line Wilson’s hallways. A special volunteer, 97-year-old Irene Llamas Campos, recalled her days at the school (then named Garfield Elementary) and shared a song with the crowd that Rivera used to sing to her when they were young.
In addition to the newly planted bushes, organizers laid out future plans to expand the event. Colton Area Museum board members recalled how Rivera firmly yet lovingly “encouraged” them to volunteer and inspired others to do the same. As a testament to his legacy, event hosts called on the audience and community at large to take Rivera’s words as inspiration to keep his memory alive, not only by continuing but also by growing the celebration in the years ahead.
For more information, visit @coltonareamuseum and @ieflp on Instagram.