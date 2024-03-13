March 14, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Dodgers Alumni Join Bloomington Little League Opening Ceremonies in Celebrating Kessler Park’s Revitalization

Community News

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., Dodger Alumni Mickey Hatcher and Derrel Thomas, and Assembly Member Eloise Gomez Reyes marked the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighting community spirit and a commitment to recreation and youth development. It was a day of celebration in Bloomington as local families and little league teams gathered for the start of the Bloomington Little League’s new season. 

The refurbished Kessler Park features newly installed modern lighting to brighten evening events, a decorative iron fence to enhance safety and security, and a revitalized snack bar. These improvements aim to enhance infrastructure and give the Bloomington community a sense of pride. 

Supervisor Baca, Jr. stated, “The upgrades to Kessler Park represent our commitment to our families and our youth. By investing in our parks, we are investing in our future. San Bernardino County is laying the groundwork for a healthier, more vibrant community.” 

The Fifth District also announced a generous $10,000 donation to the Bloomington Little League. This contribution will facilitate the league’s efforts in organizing sports programs, purchasing new equipment, and ensuring all children have the opportunity to engage in healthy physical activity. 

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. added “We’re building an open space where our kids can just be kids—run around, play ball, and laugh. We’re making sure every hardworking family has the chance to just have fun. 

Kessler Park Revitalization marks a significant moment for the Bloomington community, opening up new possibilities for families and children to experience joy and community spirit together.

