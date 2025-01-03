First 5 San Bernardino’s “Gift a Kid a Book” Campaign Donates 10,000 Books, Stops at Miracle on Court Street

More than 10,000 books have been gifted to children under five years old across San Bernardino County through First 5 San Bernardino’s annual “Gift a Kid a Book” campaign. This year’s milestone was celebrated during the Miracle on Court Street event on Dec. 17, where 1,000 books were available to local families. The campaign aims to promote literacy and early learning, offering children a meaningful alternative to screen time while nurturing their development.

Karen Scott, executive director of First 5 San Bernardino, reflected on the impact of reading. “Books are a timeless gift that can transport a child anywhere,” Scott said. “In a world dominated by screens, a book offers an opportunity to connect, learn, and dream.”

Scott, who has served with the organization for 17 years, shared personal anecdotes to illustrate the power of reading. “As a child, I loved books so much that I’d often get in trouble for staying up late under the covers with a flashlight. I devoured stories like the ‘Nancy Drew’ mysteries, ‘Pippi Longstocking,’ and ‘Madeline.’ Those books sparked my imagination and curiosity,” she said.

The “Gift a Kid a Book” campaign is rooted in science that underscores the importance of early learning. Research shows that 90% of a child’s brain develops within the first five years of life, making these early experiences critical for lifelong success. First 5 San Bernardino’s initiative encourages families to choose books as gifts, fostering a love for reading and learning during this pivotal period.

“Parents and caregivers play a vital role in cultivating curiosity and a love for learning,” Scott explained. “Sharing a story not only builds literacy skills but also strengthens the bond between a child and their caregiver. A book can truly be the foundation for a lifetime of exploration and growth.”

A family enjoys quality time together while coloring and creating during the event’s festive crafts activity.

Mr. Markus the Music Man delights the audience with an energetic and engaging performance for all ages.

To make book-giving accessible, First 5 San Bernardino provides recommended reading lists by age and online storybooks on their website. Families can also learn how to receive free books or support the campaign through donations.

The campaign reached new heights at the Miracle on Court Street, a festive event hosted by the City of San Bernardino from Dec. 5-22. On Dec. 17, First 5 San Bernardino transformed the space into a pop-up bookstore, with 1,000 books for young readers. The event featured crafts, photo opportunities, roller skating, and a special performance by children’s entertainer Mr. Markus the Music Man, creating a magical evening for families.

“This campaign is about more than just handing out books—it’s about creating joyful memories and sparking a love of learning,” Scott said.

For more information or to donate, visit First 5 San Bernardino’s website.