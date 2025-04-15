“He Said Dinosaurs Would Protect Him”: Inside the Powerful Open House at Partners Against Violence in San Bernardino

Partners Against Violence opened its doors to the public on April 10 for a powerful and emotional open house at its San Bernardino center, offering a rare glimpse into the trauma-informed services it provides for survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence, and abuse across the Inland Empire.

Located at 444 N. Arrowhead Ave., the San Bernardino site is one of three main offices—alongside La Quinta and Yucca Valley—with satellite locations in Redlands, Victorville, and Yucaipa. Together, these centers serve as vital sanctuaries for survivors in some of the region’s most underserved communities.

Attendees, including Mayor Helen Tran, Councilmembers Dr. Treasure Ortiz, Mario Flores, and Theodore Sanchez, as well as San Bernardino Police Sergeant Nick Oldendorf and San Bernardino County Sheriff Lieutenant Steve Scovel, toured survivor-centered spaces, met staff and care counselors, and experienced several powerful visual installations.

Among the most moving parts of the tour was the Children’s Room, where counselor Virginia Aragon walked guests through the tools and techniques used to support the youngest survivors. “This is a space designed to break down barriers,” said Aragon. “We get kids who are scared and wondering why they’re here. The room is filled with Play-Doh, coloring activities, plushies, bean bags, and even a swinging chair—anything that invites them to feel safe enough to open up.”

She described how children often communicate complex trauma through play. In one heartbreaking case, a young boy used the room’s sandbox and figurines to disclose sexual abuse. “He arranged the adult figures on one side and the children on the other,” she said. “Then he moved himself and an older cousin into a separate area of the sandbox. He said that while the abuse was happening, he kept thinking about dinosaurs—because dinosaurs could beat up the cousin who was hurting him.”

“For many children,” Aragon said, “the first step in healing is disclosure. This room helps them find the words and the courage to begin.”

Mayor Helen Tran and Councilmember Dr. Treasure Ortiz recognizing Partners Against Violence with a certificate of recognition.

Inside the center, visitors also encountered the “What Were You Wearing?” Exhibit, which challenges the pervasive myth that a survivor’s clothing provokes assault. Care counselor Billy Barron said the experience of visiting the center can feel overwhelming for many clients, especially after a traumatic event. “It’s an invasive process even before they get here,” Barron explained. “That’s why we make it clear: we’ll never force anyone to talk about what happened. Sessions are about the client’s goals, their struggles, and how we can support them through a collaborative, non-judgmental approach.”

The Clothesline Project, another featured exhibit, displayed t-shirts decorated by survivors and families of victims, each telling a story of pain, resilience, or remembrance. Annie Ploehn, staff member at Partners Against Violence, explained the symbolism behind the project: “The gong represents someone who was beaten. A whistle symbolizes someone reporting a rape. And a bell is rung for someone who was murdered. It’s a way to break silence and honor the voices that too often go unheard.”

Ploehn added that their team of peer counselors and advocates also assist survivors with civil legal protections, including domestic violence and harassment-related restraining orders—even for families with children. “We are not therapists,” she emphasized. “We are peer counselors trained to help survivors navigate not just trauma, but the systems surrounding it.”

Cassandra Black, Associate Director of Operations, said the organization receives referrals from local law enforcement and a 24-hour crisis hotline. “When law enforcement contacts a forensic examiner, the Sexual Assault Response Team (SART)—a coordinated effort between forensic staff, law enforcement, and our advocates—immediately steps in to support survivors,” said Black. “From that moment forward, we are involved in every step of the process, ensuring survivors are not alone.”

Partners Against Violence operates one of the few comprehensive rape crisis networks in the region, with centers serving San Bernardino, the Coachella Valley, and the Morongo Basin. In a county as vast and resource-stretched as San Bernardino, their presence provides a crucial safety net for survivors navigating some of the most difficult moments of their lives.

By inviting the community to walk through these sacred spaces, the open house reinforced what many survivors already know—that healing is possible when compassion, expertise, and advocacy come together under one roof.

San Bernardino Police Sergeant Nick Oldendorf and San Bernardino County Sheriff Lieutenant Steve Scovel learning about the Children’s Room.