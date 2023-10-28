IECN Partners with NSG to Help Distribute 30,000 Pounds of Produce in Rialto Food Drive

The community’s overwhelming need and indomitable spirit were unmistakably evident at Ferguson Park on October 19. Never Stop Grinding Impact, together with Inland Empire Community News, the office of Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., IEHP, and Active Helping Hands, hosted a monumental community food drive.

NSG Founder/CEO Darious Harris prepping bags of essential household items.

By 10 AM, a staggering queue of over 200 vehicles lined up along W Casa Grande Dr., underscoring the dire need for such an event. Residents from Rialto and surrounding communities were present in significant numbers. Remarkably, one individual even drove for an hour, demonstrating the profound impact and reach of the initiative.

Throughout the morning until 1 PM, volunteers and organizers worked relentlessly to distribute thousands of fresh produce, ensuring over 30,000 pounds of food reached those most needed.

Darius Harris, CEO and founder of Never Stop Grinding Impact, reflected on the day’s events, stating, “The incredible turnout today, from Rialto residents to those from neighboring areas, and the unwavering support we’ve received from our partners, the dedicated volunteers, and the invaluable coverage from community news, encapsulate what we can achieve when we come together.”

Underlining the ethos of the effort, Harris proclaimed, “Without unity, there’s no community.”

While the event was a significant milestone, the commitment to support the community doesn’t end. Harris proudly announced another distribution day scheduled for November 30. With the upcoming event on the horizon, the resilience and unity of the Inland Empire community are palpable.

For more details about the next event and ways to get involved, community members are urged to click here.

In the end, this drive, witnessed by the turnout of Rialto and its surrounding communities, accentuated the physical nourishment provided and the deep-rooted sense of community shared among attendees.

A representative from Officer of Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. helping pack a box of produce. IECN Co-owner Manny Sandoval, NSG CEO Darrious Harris, SBVC Student Noah Limon, IECN Co-owner Denise Berver, and a representative from the Office of Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. together after packing produce into the trunk’s of 200+ vehicles.