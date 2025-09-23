Rialto Unified Schools Launch Hispanic Heritage Month with Bilingual Performances, Storytelling and Community Celebration

Celebrating the power of diversity through music, art, and storytelling, Rialto Unified School District recently opened National Hispanic Heritage Month with school-wide assemblies — just the beginning of a month-long series of events spotlighting culture, inclusion, and community pride.

Students across the District enjoyed events ranging from a lively bilingual music performance at Simpson Elementary School to a book reading and live illustration at Fitzgerald Elementary School. Both events highlighted the values of inclusion and cultural appreciation at the heart of the month-long celebration, which runs annually from September 15 through October 15.

To kick off a month of celebrations, Simpson Elementary School recently hosted Grammy-winning duo 1 2 3 Andrés, who energized students and families with a bilingual music performance filled with singing, dancing, and clapping along. The husband-and-wife team, Andrés and Christina, are internationally known for their lively shows that blend English and Spanish while promoting the benefits of bilingualism and cultural appreciation.

At Fitzgerald, students welcomed local author Charlie Ervin, who read his book Equity, Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion for Kids: It’s as Simple as 1, 2, 3. The story emphasizes the importance of respect, inclusion, and valuing every voice. Illustrator Mariah Young joined Ervin for the assemblies, creating a live drawing of Fitzgerald’s fox mascot and the school building while students listened.

Principal Kimberly Rosas said the event was a meaningful way to introduce the month’s theme.

“Mr. Ervin’s message was a powerful reminder that although we may all be different, we can celebrate those differences and find strength in one another,” Rosas stated. “This is especially important now, as our students are growing up in a world where understanding, empathy, and respect for one another’s cultures and experiences are essential. By giving them opportunities to hear stories like these, we are helping them build the social-emotional skills they need to create inclusive communities, value each other’s identities, and see diversity as a source of pride and strength.”

Local author Charlie Ervin reads his book Equity, Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion for Kids: It’s as Simple as 1, 2, 3 to students at Fitzgerald Elementary School. The assembly, featuring live illustration by Mariah Young, kicked off Rialto Unified School District’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations while highlighting the importance of inclusion, respect, and valuing every voice.

Rosas added that Fitzgerald Elementary is also celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting influential Hispanic figures during the morning announcements. School sites across the District are planning activities, performances, and assemblies throughout the month.

These celebrations are part of a monthlong recognition of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which honors the histories, cultures, and contributions of Americans whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

In addition, RUSD schools will also observe English Learner Awareness Week during Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating the achievements of English Learners and the value of multilingualism. Activities range from dress-up days and student performances to classroom presentations, parent workshops, and recognition of reclassified students. Together with Hispanic Heritage Month, these efforts highlight the District’s ongoing commitment to valuing diversity, promoting equity, and celebrating the many languages and cultures that enrich the Rialto community.

The community is also invited to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month on Saturday, September 27 at ¡Viva la Fiesta!, held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Jerry Eaves Park (1485 N. Ayala Drive, Rialto), in partnership with the City of Rialto. The evening will feature live performances, guest speakers, and family activities, including a piñata station, bounce houses, face painting, a 360° photo booth, and more. This year’s featured speakers include Dr. Enrique G. Murillo, Jr., professor of Chicano Studies and founder of LEAD at Cal State San Bernardino, and Gloria Macías Harrison, the first Latina president of Crafton Hills College and co-founder of El Chicano newspaper.

National Hispanic Heritage Month was first recognized in 1988 under President Ronald Reagan, who expanded on the previously celebrated Hispanic Heritage Week. The 30-day celebration is timed to coincide with the September 15 anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua.

In addition, Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and September 18, respectively. That same spirit of independence and cultural pride is reflected in Rialto Unified’s celebrations throughout the month.

