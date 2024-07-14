Inland Empire Nonprofits Recently Awarded $435,000 from Bank of America

Bank of America announced it recently awarded its first round of grants for the year totaling $435,000 to 22 local nonprofits across the Inland Empire providing workforce development, health resources and other basic needs to individuals and families.

Recent awardees include Goodwill Southern California for its Youth Program in San Bernardino, which places low and moderate-income teens in paid summer jobs and provides them with early career skills training; GRID Alternatives Inland Empire to provide green job skills training and placement in the renewable technology industry; One Future Coachella Valley for its college and career pathways program connecting underrepresented youth to career skills training and internships; and Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center to support no-coast mental health resources for cancer patients and their families.

“Partnering with impactful local organizations to address important issues like youth workforce development, pathways to employment and health is part of our commitment to creating real change in the Inland Empire,” said Bansree Parikh, president, Bank of America Inland Empire. “Investing in nonprofits helps provide the resources and support needed to help build thriving communities long-term.”

Other organizations included: Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Inland Empire; California University of Science and Medicine; Children’s Fund; College of the Desert Foundation; Crafton Hills College Foundation; DAP Health; Feeding America Riverside San Bernardino; Find Food Bank; Foothill Family Shelter; Galilee Center; Girl Scouts of San Gorgonio Council; Growing Inland Achievement; Hope Through Housing Foundation; Inland SoCal United Way; Martha’s Village and Kitchen; Think Together, The Chrysalis Center; and Youth Action Project.

These grants build on the $9.4 million Bank of America provided to Inland Empire organizations since 2019 and are part of the bank’s longstanding commitment to supporting economic opportunity for diverse communities. Employee volunteerism continues to be an important and valuable contribution to local nonprofits, with Inland Empire employees logging more than 82,000 volunteer hours since 2019.

Additional background about Bank of America’s Charitable Foundation giving can be found here.