Liberty Lane Opens in Redlands: 80 Affordable Homes, 62 for Homeless Veterans

Several veterans and their families received the gift of a new home just in time for the holidays as San Bernardino County celebrated the grand opening of Liberty Lane, a new affordable housing community in Redlands designed to serve veterans and individuals with special needs.

Liberty Lane offers 80 affordable homes, including 62 permanent supportive housing units dedicated to homeless and at-risk veterans. These homes provide long-term stability paired with supportive services to help residents achieve housing stability and improved well-being.

“We are proud to honor the men and women who served our country by providing safe, stable housing that supports their long-term success,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman and Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe. “Liberty Lane offers more than housing; it provides dignity and opportunity.”

A sign marks Liberty Lane in Redlands, the county-backed affordable housing community

Liberty Lane was developed by A Community of Friends in partnership with the San Bernardino County Community Development and Housing Department, the Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino, the Department of Behavioral Health, the Loma Linda VA Medical Center and U.S. VETS.

To support the development of Liberty Lane, San Bernardino County invested $5 million in federal HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) Program funds, helping make the project possible and advancing the county’s commitment to expanding housing opportunities for veterans and vulnerable populations.

“This development reflects the leadership and collaboration of our Board of Supervisors and project partners,” said Carrie Harmon, director of the Community Development and Housing Department. “Liberty Lane demonstrates our commitment to ensuring veterans and vulnerable residents have access to housing and services that support long-term stability.”

In addition to housing, residents will have access to supportive services including case management, behavioral health care, clinical services and rental assistance through Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers.

Liberty Lane is an important part of the county’s Homeless Strategic Framework, expanding housing opportunities for veterans while addressing the root causes of homelessness.

For more information about affordable housing initiatives in San Bernardino County, please visit https://cdh.sbcounty.gov/affordable-housing-projects/.

An aerial view shows Liberty Lane in Redlands, an 80-home affordable housing community that includes 62 permanent supportive units for homeless and at-risk veterans.