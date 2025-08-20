Ontario Unveils Southern California’s Largest Sports and Entertainment District

The City of Ontario is unveiling its most ambitious placemaking initiative yet: the Ontario Sports Empire, a 200-acre sports and entertainment complex that blends professional sports, community recreation, and year-round events into one destination.

Anchoring the development is a new 6,500-capacity Minor League Baseball stadium, future home of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate. Rising near Riverside Drive and Vineyard Avenue, just south of the 60 Freeway, it is set to open in April 2026.

At build-out, the complex will be the largest sports complex of its kind in Southern California—delivering much-needed public athletic amenities and transforming the city’s southern gateway into a hub for competition, entertainment, and community life.

“The Sports Empire is a testament to the vision of our City Council,” said City Manager Scott Ochoa. “Ontario’s baseball roots run deep, from generations of local leagues to historic community ballfields. The Ontario Sports Empire builds on that legacy with a modern venue and a complete sports complex — a place for families to gather, play, compete, and connect for decades to come.”

Inside the Build

The Professional Stadium (Opening April 2026)

Fans will experience a series of themed “neighborhoods” around the stadium, each offering distinct atmospheres, concessions, and activities:

The Patio (Party Zone): Social space with El Patio Bar and casual concessions, ideal for groups.

Social space with El Patio Bar and casual concessions, ideal for groups. The Airfield (Kids Zone / Food Hall): Playgrounds, splash pad, food hall, historic plane display, lawn seating, and field views.

Playgrounds, splash pad, food hall, historic plane display, lawn seating, and field views. The Tarmac (Fan Zone): Concessions, team store, seating areas, and stadium entry.

Concessions, team store, seating areas, and stadium entry. Arrivals: Main entry plaza styled like an airport drop-off with Italian Market concessions.

Main entry plaza styled like an airport drop-off with Italian Market concessions. The Ground Stop: Premium behind-home-plate area with bar, VIP entry, concessions, and batting cage access.

Premium behind-home-plate area with bar, VIP entry, concessions, and batting cage access. The Flight Deck: Elevated club and suite patios, digital viewing areas, and center bar.

Elevated club and suite patios, digital viewing areas, and center bar. Legends Walk: Baseball artwork, market concessions, home team entry, and concourse suites.

The stadium will feature more than 75,000 square feet of food and beverage offerings. Seating will include 4,500 fixed seats, berms, and terraced viewing areas. A 1,000-space parking structure will serve the venue, with pads reserved for future amenities.

Community Sports Complex (Opening October 2026)

Wrapping around the stadium, the complex will feature:

Eight baseball/softball diamonds, including two championship fields

Eight full-size soccer fields

Multi-use athletic fields for sports such as flag football

Six concession stands and two championship plazas with shaded seating

Three playgrounds totaling more than 27,000 square feet

A family activity area and public art installations

Designed with local athletes in mind, the complex will give Ontario’s youth leagues, school teams, and community programs access to high-quality fields and facilities previously unavailable in the region. It will also host regional and national tournaments, attracting visitors while ensuring residents have year-round access to top-tier recreational spaces.

To support these events and ease neighborhood traffic, Vineyard Avenue will be extended, and a new six-level parking structure along it will add 1,300 spaces. Mounted on the structure’s east side, a 152-by-51-foot jumbotron will face into the complex, streaming live games and event coverage for families and spectators in the activity area.

Stadium Village

At the heart of the district’s entertainment and hospitality hub, the Stadium Village will feature:

A 227-room full-service hotel catering to traveling league families and visiting fans, providing accommodations steps from the stadium and sports complex

Retail and dining corridors offering a range of food and shopping options

Public gathering spaces designed for events, meetups, and community activities

With more than 1.2 million visitors expected each year, it will bring the district’s energy to life — offering places to stay, dine, and connect.

“The Ontario Sports Empire will be a regional magnet for athletes, fans, and families,” said Jennifer McLain Hiramoto, Executive Economic Development Director. “The Stadium Village will channel that energy into our local economy — supporting jobs, attracting new investment, and solidifying Ontario’s position as one of Southern California’s premier sports and entertainment destinations.”

Looking Ahead

With construction milestones on track for next year’s openings, the development will soon welcome its newest tenant — the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Single-A affiliate.

The team will host a free community celebration at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Ontario Town Square to unveil its name, mascot, and merchandise. The evening will feature live music, a drone show, and special appearances, kicking off the countdown to Opening Day at the new stadium in April 2026.