NSG Impact Toy Drive in Rialto Faces 1,100-Toy Shortage Amid Record Demand

With more families in need than ever before, the 5th Annual Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG) Toy Giveaway is facing a critical shortfall of 1,100 toys, leaving hundreds of children at risk of going without gifts this holiday season. The event, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 290 West Rialto Ave., has 3,500 kids registered but only 2,400 toys collected so far.

This year’s demand is unprecedented, with Eventbrite registration filling up even before Dec. 1. Although toys are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, registration does not guarantee a gift, making the shortage even more alarming.

“Our worst fear is turning a child away,” said Darious Harris, CEO of NSG Impact. “We need toy and monetary donations urgently to meet the need. These kids are counting on us, and we’re doing everything we can to ensure no one is left out.”

Harris, who founded NSG Impact, attributes the success of the giveaway to strong partnerships with sponsors like IEHP, Kaiser Permanente, and Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., as well as community groups such as Path 2 Potential and Take Your Power Back. His efforts include placing toy drop boxes across the city and using funds from sponsors to purchase toys at Mattel, Walmart, and Five Below.

This year’s toy haul includes standout items like trampolines, generously donated by Council Member Andy Carrizales, alongside traditional gifts for children ranging from newborns to 14 years old. However, Harris emphasizes the importance of community contributions to close the gap.

Harris reflected on his own fortunate upbringing, where sharing with less fortunate cousins and friends was a holiday tradition. “I grew up in a two-parent household and always had something under the tree,” he said. “But I remember letting others play with my scooter because I wanted them to feel the same joy I did. That’s the kind of spirit I want to pass on.”

Barbara McGee, Rialto’s City Clerk and a partner in the toy drive, shared a more modest childhood experience, growing up with four sisters and a brother in Texas. “We didn’t have much,” she recalled. “One doll or one bike was shared among all of us, but it was always a happy time because we had each other.”

Now, McGee leads her own annual Secret Santa program, organizing city employees to fulfill holiday wishes for over 140 local children. “My office is packed with toys right now,” she said. “This is what gives me excitement—putting hope and joy into kids’ hearts.”

Santa Claus speaking to a child outside of the City Clerk’s Office at last year’s Toy Giveaway.

NSG Impact CEO Darious Harris after purchasing toys at Five Below with the support of a local sponsor.

The NSG Impact toy giveaway promises a festive atmosphere, with Santa Claus making an appearance and families lining up early—sometimes hours before the event begins. Tickets will be scanned upon entry, with duplicate tickets strictly prohibited to ensure fairness. All children receiving gifts must be present, and items will be distributed while supplies last.

“The lines are long, but it’s worth it when you see the smiles on these kids’ faces,” Harris said. “The effort we put into this event is all for them.”

Despite the challenges, Harris remains focused on the community impact. He recalled a poignant moment during the pandemic when a family arrived on bicycles, with a baby in a wagon. “It melted my heart to provide them with gifts,” he said. “Moments like that remind me why this is so important.”

Harris stressed the need for volunteers to assist on the day of the event, with waivers available to sign upon arrival. “We can always use more hands,” he said. “It’s a team effort to make this happen.”

For those unable to volunteer, monetary and toy donations are still being accepted at neverstopgrindingimpact.org. Sponsorship packages include recognition through event signage and online listings, making it a win-win for donors and the community.

Editor’s Note:

In addition to the toy giveaway, NSG Impact will host a food and diaper distribution the following day, Dec. 19, at Ferguson Park starting at 10 a.m. No registration is required for this event.