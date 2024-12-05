Teamsters Local 1932 Slams San Bernardino Police for Event Harassment, Proposes Labor Liaison

Shaun Martinez, director of organizing at Teamsters Local 1932, stood before the San Bernardino City Council on December 4th to deliver a scathing critique of the city’s police department, alleging misconduct during community events and peaceful demonstrations. Backed by a statement from Teamsters Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer Randy Korgan, the union called for the establishment of a labor liaison to address ongoing conflicts between law enforcement and labor organizations.

“Good evening,” Korgan’s statement began. “My intention this evening is to express concern and propose solutions regarding the conduct of the San Bernardino Police Department during community events and peaceful expression of constitutionally protected speech in this city.”

Allegations of Police Misconduct

Teamsters Local 1932, which represents 14,000 members across the Inland Empire and operates out of San Bernardino, has hosted numerous community events, including its popular annual car show. However, according to Martinez and Korgan, these events have been marred by police interference.

“At our last car show, hundreds of vendors and participants were harassed by officers while in line early in the morning, despite our permit to block off several streets around our Teamsters campus,” Korgan stated. “We are puzzled by the police department’s actions and their treatment of a nonprofit organization that does so much for this community.”

The union, which is actively involved in organizing efforts for Amazon workers and other industries, has also reported frequent police resistance during peaceful strikes and picket lines.

“In a country where freedom of speech and labor rights are supposed to be protected, we should not be met with this type of behavior,” Korgan declared. “The city of San Bernardino is the only city where we have this issue, despite organizing throughout the region.”

Teamsters Local 1932 members stand united during the San Bernardino City Council meeting, showing solidarity as concerns about police conduct at community events were raised during public comment.

Call for Change

The union has proposed the creation of a labor liaison within the city to act as a bridge between labor organizations and law enforcement. Korgan argued that such a position would minimize conflict, educate officers on labor rights, and help shield the city from costly lawsuits.

“By establishing a labor liaison, we have the potential to not only reduce these tensions but also protect the city’s budget and enhance public trust,” Korgan stated.

Martinez echoed these sentiments during the meeting, urging city officials to take action to foster better collaboration between police and labor groups.

Broader Implications

Teamsters Local 1932 has long been a fixture in the region, supporting workers and hosting events that aim to transform the Inland Empire into a thriving community. The union’s organizing efforts have often targeted Amazon, the area’s largest private employer, highlighting low wages and challenging working conditions.

“These courageous workers are fighting for just a small portion of what San Bernardino Police Officers enjoy through collective bargaining,” Koregan said. “Instead of treating us as adversaries, maybe the department should evaluate who is truly trying to strengthen the community and partner with us.”

Community Impact

The allegations of police harassment and calls for reform come at a pivotal moment for San Bernardino, as the city seeks to rebuild its reputation and fight against council member/city attorney conflict of interest allegations. Martinez and Korgan’s remarks underscore a deeper tension between law enforcement and labor advocates, sparking what could become a significant public debate.

“We believe that through our events and day-to-day work of supporting workers, we’ve shown our commitment to this community,” Korgan concluded. “It’s time for the city and its police department to do the same.”

City officials have not yet responded to the union’s demands.