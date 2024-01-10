Rialto’s NSG Impact Distributes Over $500K in Social Services Under Leadership of Professional Boxer Darious Harris in 2023

In an unprecedented year of community service, Never Stop Grinding Impact (NSG), a renowned 501(c)(3) organization, has significantly bolstered the City of Rialto and its neighboring communities in 2023. Under the leadership of Founder and CEO Darious Harris, NSG channeled over $500,000 back into these communities, marking their most successful year to date.

A Rialto Police Department officer reading “The 12 Days of Christmas” to two children at NSG’s holiday toy drive on December 20th, 2023.

“2023 was a year of profound impact and meaningful connections. We’ve reached out and touched the lives of nearly 7,000 families, providing not just resources but hope,” said Darious Harris, reflecting on the organization’s achievements. “Looking ahead, our vision for 2024 is not just to continue this trajectory but to surpass it, fostering even stronger community bonds.”

NSG’s tangible impact is seen in its substantial contributions, which include the distribution of over 175,000 pounds of fresh produce and essential food items. Their monthly food and diaper distributions at Ferguson Park have also become a cornerstone of community support; not just in Rialto, but even for residents as far as Joshua Tree. In just November and December of 2023 alone, NSG distributed an astonishing 46,000 diapers.

Their efforts extended into the holiday season with a significant toy drive on December 20th at Rialto City Hall. The event, marked by collaboration with the City, Rialto Police Department, IEHP, and other local entities, served over 5,000 children with gifts, various activities and essential services. “Our goal was to ensure that no child left empty-handed, and we achieved that. We even had enough toys to give to Music Changing Lives to distribute at its Random Acts of Kindness toy distribution,” Harris added, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event.

A child sharing her holiday wishes with Santa Claus at NSG’s holiday toy drive.

Looking forward, NSG Chief Operating Officer Tameka Grayson and Harris have set ambitious goals for 2024. “We dream of establishing a community center as a beacon for our services. This hub will centralize our efforts and expand our educational programs,” said Grayson. The organization’s unique curriculum, which is currently taught within Rialto and San Bernardino City Unified, includes a blend of social-emotional learning and non-contact boxing, is a testament to the organization’s innovative approach to community service.

Harris, a professional boxer, remains committed to the organization’s core values. “Our focus for 2024 is clear – stay true to our mission, foster unity, and keep community at the heart of everything we do. When we work together, the impact is immeasurable,” Harris emphasized.

NSG’s next major event, a Food and Diaper Drive, is scheduled for January 18th, 2024, 10 AM, at Ferguson Park in Rialto, underscoring their ongoing commitment to serving the community’s needs.

As NSG continues to grow and reach new heights, its story is not just one of success but a beacon of hope and unity, demonstrating the profound impact a dedicated organization can have on its community.

For more information, visit neverstopgrindingimpact.com.