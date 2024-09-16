San Bernardino to Install 580 Solar-Powered Streetlights as Fencing Comes Down at Carousel Mall After City Acquires Harris Building

Last week, the San Bernardino Police Department held its monthly Small Business Watch meeting at Studio D in downtown San Bernardino, unveiling significant city initiatives to address public safety and urban revitalization. The key takeaways included the integration of solar-powered streetlights across the city and the long-anticipated acquisition of the blighted Harris Building, marking pivotal steps toward a safer, more illuminated downtown.

Jeff Kraus, the City of San Bernardino’s Public Information Officer, emphasized the city’s plans to replace copper-wired streetlights with solar-powered alternatives, a critical upgrade in combating copper theft—a rampant issue in the region.

“Three weeks ago, the City Council approved $1.5 million for the purchase of streetlights,” said Kraus. “We have between 1,500 and 1,800 streetlights throughout the city, and a lot of them do not work due to copper wire theft. It’s out of control. Our Public Works Director likes to say, ‘We’re so tired of supplying copper thieves with their inventory.’ But this funding will go toward replacing the streetlights with solar-powered alternatives.”

Kraus detailed that the cost of replacing a solar-powered streetlight head is around $3,000. The $1.5 million allocation will enable the installation of approximately 500 new lights, with an additional $250,000 Department of Energy grant adding 80 more, for a total of 580 new solar-powered streetlights.

“These upgrades will not only improve visibility for drivers but will also help pedestrians feel safer while walking around,” Kraus added.

City of San Bernardino Public Information Officer Jeff Kraus answering questions regarding the forthcoming 580 solar panel streetlights.

The monthly Small Business Watch meeting also brought updates on the city’s successful grant acquisition efforts. Kraus highlighted the impact of the city’s dedicated grants team, which includes a grant administrator, writer, and support staff.

“It’s always nice to get money,” Kraus said with a smile. “Two years ago, the Council approved the creation of the grants team, and in their first year, they brought in $60 million in grant funding. It’s fantastic to see this investment paying off.”

Harris Building Acquisition: A Step Toward Reclaiming Downtown

Lieutenant Nick Oldendorf of the San Bernardino Police Department provided an update on the city’s acquisition of the Harris Building, a long-standing eyesore and hub of criminal activity in the downtown district. The Harris Building, located on the former site of the Carousel Mall, has been notorious for vandalism, copper wire theft, and dozens of fires over the years.

“Specific to the downtown district, the city officially took over the Harris Building on Thursday, September 5,” Oldendorf said. “You’ll see today that the city is securing the building. The fencing around the perimeter, which prevented us from seeing inside, is coming down so we can better monitor trespassers and theft.”

David Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Realicore Real Estate, who was also in attendance, recounted an incident from the day prior when he witnessed someone stealing electrical components from the building.

Oldendorf assured attendees that the police department would be conducting a sweep of the Harris Building later that day to ensure it was secure. “We’re going to go through the building to make sure it’s locked down and safe,” he said.

The meeting underscored the city’s determination to combat both public safety and infrastructure challenges through innovative solutions like solar-powered streetlights and the strategic use of grant funding. With continued community engagement and the city’s proactive stance, residents and business owners are hopeful that San Bernardino’s downtown will finally reflect a safer environment.

The site is located at 120 Carousel Mall in downtown San Bernardino.