Rialto City Council celebrates the 40th Anniversary of Delta Rho Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc.

On July 26th, the Rialto City Council celebrated the 40th Anniversary of the Delta Rho Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. (NSPDK) with a proclamation from the city and a certificate of recognition from Supervisor Joe Baca Jr.

The organization was established as a sisterhood among teachers to promote the highest ideals of the teaching profession. It has since devoted itself to improving the lives of students and educators in Rialto and the Inland Empire.

“It’s with great pleasure that we dedicate this proclamation to the Delta Rho Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., a professional organization of African American women in the field of education that are dedicated to fostering a spirit of sisterhood among teachers and promoting the highest ideals of the teaching profession. In addition, it is dedicated to training youth and adults to develop and enhance skills, abilities, attitudes, and ethics that will prepare them to function successfully in a democratic society,” said Rialto’s Mayor Deborah Robertson.

Since the Chapter of NSPDK was established by 25 Inland Empire Educators on July 24th, 1982, it has provided scholarships to youth and resources to educators.

“Delta Rho has sponsored the Annual Black History Bee to encourage youth to learn more about the contributions and achievements of African Americans. For over 35 years, the Chapter has awarded scholarships to well-deserving students. In addition, they host the annual Educator’s Prayer Breakfast to honor community leaders and organizations supporting youth and education. The city council and I congratulate the Delta Rho Chapter for 40 years of service to students and educators in the Inland Empire,” concluded Robertson.

A Delta Rho Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc. representative said, “Thank you so much, Mayor Robertson, city council and Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. We truly appreciate the support that we receive from the city of Rialto.”

For more information about NSPDK, visit nspdk.org.