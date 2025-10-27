Rialto Unified Board Members Address Misconceptions, Spotlight AI and Family Engagement at Summit

Board members of the Rialto Unified School District directly confronted public misconceptions about the district during Saturday’s Family Summit, where nearly 1,000 parents, students, and educators gathered to hear from keynote speaker Julie Chavez Rodriguez and explore new educational tools, including artificial intelligence.

The second summit of the 2025–26 academic year aimed to strengthen family involvement, celebrate student voice, and connect the community with district resources through a college and career fair and hands-on workshops.

Chavez Rodriguez, former White House director of intergovernmental affairs and granddaughter of civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, spoke about the power of collective action and personal resilience, closing her remarks by reciting an excerpt from “Prayer of the Farm Workers’ Struggle”—a poem written by her grandfather.

“Let the spirit flourish and grow so that we will never tire of the struggle,” she read. “Let us remember those who have died for justice, for they have given us life. Help us love even those who hate us, so we can change the world.”

She then grounded the room with three words that continue to define the movement her grandfather helped build: “Si se puede.”

Two young students browse colorful school supplies at a resource booth as families explored hands-on activities and school programs during Rialto Unified’s Family Summit.

District leaders say events like the summit are essential not just for family engagement, but also for transparency in the face of skepticism. When asked by IECN, Board Member Edgar Montes said one of the biggest misunderstandings he encounters is rooted in public perception.

“A lot of misconceptions and perceptions that may not be so positive about our district are really just that—misconceptions,” Montes said. “If you speak to the majority of our parents, the majority of our staff, the majority of our students, our district is a wonderful district.”

Board Member Evelyn P. Dominguez echoed that concern. “That we don’t care,” she said plainly when asked about the district’s most damaging misconception. “Some things have to stay confidential, and unfortunately, we cannot speak on them. Because of that, people feel like we don’t care—but we do.”

Montes added that criticism is welcome, but the district has seen growth in openness and problem-solving. “People are more willing to come forward now and share concerns and ideas about how we can improve.”

Student Board Member Audrey Gonzalez, a senior who attends Milor High School, also pushed back on public doubt. “They think that the district is not trying hard enough and that they’re not doing enough,” she said. “Honestly, they really are. They go far and beyond to help their students.”

The Family Summit also provided a platform to showcase the district’s increasing focus on innovation. Parents attended a range of workshops, including “Tech and AI Tools for Parents and Students,” which introduced them to tools such as Google Classroom, ChatGPT, and language translation apps. Other sessions addressed financial literacy, student confidence, and college readiness.

According to district officials, Rialto is leading the region in its strategic approach to artificial intelligence. Through an AI Policy Committee of staff, students, and parents, the district has developed updates to policies on technology use, created an AI Handbook and Toolkit, and launched self-paced learning modules for educators. In November, Rialto will become the only district in the region to debut “AskRUSD,” an AI-powered chatbot to help families access district services and information instantly.

Dominguez, who helped lead the summit, said these innovations are critical for family awareness and student success. “We want to educate our parents on the new innovations for education,” she said. “We want to make sure that our students are up to date with technology so they can be college ready.”

She also pointed to ongoing efforts to eliminate digital barriers. “We provide a Chromebook for every single student in Rialto and also hotspots if they need it in the home,” she said, noting that teachers are equipped to field these requests from students.

Students, families, and community members fill the bleachers at Rialto Unified School District’s Family Summit, celebrating unity and engagement in education.

Montes said the summit’s emphasis on collaboration reflects a broader cultural shift in the district. “It’s important for us to work together and really show the children… that adults can come together from the community [and] school district to both work in partnership to better the education and lead by example,” he said. He also credited Interim Superintendent Dr. Judy D. White with helping restore trust in leadership. “She’s really giving district leaders the confidence to come forward to share concerns and ideas for the betterment of our educational programs.”

The event follows a series of community-building efforts, including a Unity Conference held over the summer. Montes said these moments are paving the way for greater transparency and alignment moving forward. “Hopefully tomorrow, we’re going to be selecting our new superintendent,” he added, referring to an upcoming special board meeting. (That superintendent has since been selected, but pending approval)

For Gonzalez, being part of these conversations is what inspired her to run for student board member. “I love supporting others,” she said. “It’s a really big dream to help, support and just advocate for other students.”

She encouraged her peers to think big—whether that meant heading to college or learning a trade. Gonzalez hopes to study criminal justice and become a lawyer, while also pursuing tattoo artistry. “I would honestly encourage all students to go to college and at least get some experience from that,” she said.

Curt Lewis, representing Congressman Pete Aguilar’s office, praised the district’s efforts and the keynote address. “The community gave Julie a round of applause that expressed appreciation and understanding of her powerful, unifying message,” he said. “Kudos to Mr. Joseph Williams and his Family and Community Engagement team for an exceptional event.”

Dominguez said that above all, the summit’s success was measured by confidence—in students, families, and the work ahead. “Seeing outcomes,” she said, “and how my vote has impacted lives… that’s what makes this job worth it.”