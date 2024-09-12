Rialto Schools Shine in Statewide PBIS Recognitions, Earning Top Honors

The Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) has achieved top marks in the 2023-2024 California Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (CA PBIS) program, with Rialto High School and Rialto Middle School earning Platinum recognition, exemplifying the district’s broader success of 24 school sites and a service area that received CA PBIS honors.

The recognition by CA PBIS marks a significant achievement in the district’s commitment to fostering supportive educational environments. The schools recognized include:

Platinum Level : Rialto High School, Rialto Middle School

: Rialto High School, Rialto Middle School Gold Level : Casey Elementary School, Curtis Elementary Literacy Academy, Dunn Elementary School, Garcia Elementary School, Henry Elementary VAPA School, Hughbanks Elementary School, Kelley Elementary School, Kordyak Elementary School, Morris Elementary Environmental Literacy Academy, Jehue Middle School, Kucera Middle School

: Casey Elementary School, Curtis Elementary Literacy Academy, Dunn Elementary School, Garcia Elementary School, Henry Elementary VAPA School, Hughbanks Elementary School, Kelley Elementary School, Kordyak Elementary School, Morris Elementary Environmental Literacy Academy, Jehue Middle School, Kucera Middle School Silver Level : Early Education, Dollahan Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Myers Elementary School, Simpson Elementary School, Trapp Elementary School, Kolb Middle School, Carter High School, Eisenhower High School, Milor High School

: Early Education, Dollahan Elementary School, Morgan Elementary School, Myers Elementary School, Simpson Elementary School, Trapp Elementary School, Kolb Middle School, Carter High School, Eisenhower High School, Milor High School Bronze Level: Fitzgerald Elementary School, Preston Elementary School

PBIS is supported by the California Department of Education and is designed to encourage positive behavior in students through proactive strategies, such as recognition and rewards for consistently good behavior and engagement. This framework helps schools create safer, more inclusive, and effective learning environments where students can thrive academically and socially.

Following Jehue Middle School’s Platinum status in 2022, this year’s Platinum recognition for Rialto High and Rialto Middle highlights the district’s ongoing excellence in student support and school climate. Platinum is reserved for schools that not only meet but exceed PBIS standards, demonstrating significant positive impacts on student outcomes.

“Rialto High School is very proud of this achievement which is nine years in the making, starting when Rialto High first became a PBIS school.” Dr. Caroline Sweeney, Rialto High School Principal, stated. “It is truly a shared achievement of our entire staff, past and present, and a testament to their hard work and dedication in helping develop and support PBIS on our campus. We have always had the singular goal of supporting the students who are part of our Knight Family.”

Just 611 schools out of the almost 10,000 schools statewide earned Platinum recognition for the 2023-2024 school year.

“We are very proud to have been awarded the highest recognition given by California PBIS – Platinum,” Rialto Middle School Principal Mr. Ricardo Garcia stated. “This award is a collective effort that started back in the 21-22 school year when we restructured how and what support we provided to our students. We rose from Silver to Gold and now finally to Platinum. Everyone at Rialto Middle School has worked very hard to make sure we have fidelity in providing students with the support they need. We make sure to provide time and a place for the whole faculty to meet at least once a month to talk about the supports that some of our students need and to praise those who are doing well. It has been a collective effort that has not just earned us recognition, but it is changing the school culture that has made Rialto Middle School a fantastic school for everyone, and especially for our students.”

With Jehue Middle School previously setting a high standard, Rialto High and Rialto Middle School’s recent success further underscores RUSD’s leadership in implementing effective strategies that support student success. RUSD remains dedicated to leading by example in the PBIS framework, continually focusing on promoting environments where every student has the opportunity to succeed, supported by a community committed to their well-being and future.