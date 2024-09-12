San Bernardino County District Attorney Announces Multiple Charges Against Line Fire Arsonist

On Thursday, September 12, 2024, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office announced a filing of multiple arson related charges against Justin Wayne Halstenberg, 34, of Norco for his actions allegedly igniting the Line Fire.

The Line Fire which started in the City of Highland on September 5th, is currently burning and has scorched over 37,000 acres in San Bernardino County. The Line Fire has burned through forest landscapes, causing the displacement of thousands of families, prompting school closures, and adding risk to hundreds of firefighters and first responders currently battling this blaze.

Based on evidence received from extensive and ongoing investigations, we believe the defendant in this case, Mr. Halstenberg, attempted multiple times within an hour to ignite a fire. His first attempt (as indicated by marker 1) occurred on Bacon Ln. in Highland. That fire was reported and extinguished by local firefighters.

His second arson was just east of Bacon Ln. on Basline, (marker 2) which was stomped out by a good Samaritan. Undeterred, he ignited a third fire, (indicted by marker 3) which is what we now know as the Line Fire. At the time of filing, we are aware of one residence that has burned, and one firefighter injury.

An investigation involving multiple agencies including San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department and Cal Fire has been submitted and after review, our Office has filed the following charges;

1: PC 451.5 Aggravated Arson

2: PC 451(a) Arson Causing GBI (Firefighter Injury)

3: PC 451(b) Arson of Residence

4: PC 451(c) Arson of Forest Land (Bacon Ln)

5: PC 453(a) Incendiary Device (Bacon Ln)

6: PC 451(c) Arson of Forest Land (Baseline Ave)

7: PC 453(a) Incendiary Device (Baseline Ave)

8: PC 451(c) Arson of Forest Land (Line Fire)

9: PC 453(a) Incendiary Device (Line Fire)

Additional charges may be filed for any further structure damage or injuries as this is an ongoing fire threat.

“The devastation that has unfolded due to the alleged actions of one man cannot be undone. 37,000 of forest land and mountain communities might never be what they once were. My hope is that with the investigative efforts of our law enforcement partners and thorough prosecution of this case, we can offer some measure of justice.” San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson

Defendant Halstenberg is scheduled to be arraigned via video tomorrow, September 13th, at Rancho Cucamonga Superior Courthouse. Our Office will ask that bail remains at No Bail.

Case Number FSB24003353