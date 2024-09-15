Riverside Church Pastor Arrested for Sexual Abuse of Children, Released on 500K Bail

In late May 2024, Riverside Police Officers were contacted by a young adult man who reported to be a victim of sexual abuse that began when he was 9 years old and lasted several years into his mid-teens. This victim’s younger brother has also come forward to report similar claims of sexual abuse by the same suspect, their church pastor.

These crimes are alleged to have occurred between 2009 and 2015 when their family was living with the pastor at his Riverside home.

The church pastor and suspect was identified as 51-year-old Juan Barrios of Riverside.

After a thorough investigation by the police department’s Sexual Assault – Child Abuse (SACA) Unit, investigators arrested Mr. Barrios on Sunday, September 8, 2024. He was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center for several sex abuse violations but has since been released on $500,000 bail.

Juan Barrios has been a pastor with Iglesia de Dios Israelita, located in the city of Fullerton. Due to the nature of these allegations, detectives believe there could be others that Mr. Barrios victimized that have not yet come forward.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation should contact Officer Kimberly Coronado at (951) 353-7949 or KCoronado@RiversideCA.gov, or Detective Christian Wilcox at (951) 353-7133 or CWilcox@RiversideCA.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can download the Riverside Police Department’s “Atlas 1” mobile app and utilize the “Send a Message” feature to send the information. The mobile app can be downloaded at APPLE or ANDROID.