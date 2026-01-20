Colton Woman’s Club Honored with CITYTALK Community Impact Award for 125 Years of Service

The Colton Woman’s Club drew 75 members to its monthly meeting last week at its clubhouse, 475 N. Seventh St., where leaders marked the organization’s long-running work in the community and accepted a local recognition award.

During the meeting, Dr. G made a presentation on behalf of “CITYTALK w/DrG,” honoring the Colton Woman’s Club for 125 years of service to the city of Colton and what organizers described as a positive contribution to the community.

The recognition, known as the “Community Impact Award,” is given to groups or individuals cited for effective community engagement and making a positive impact, according to information shared with the club.

“The 125th Anniversary Celebration last year was a testament to our commitment to the community,” said club President Delma Ledesma.

The Colton Woman’s Club reported a current membership total of 112 and said it sponsors and organizes events and activities for both the community and its members.

On a larger scale, the group said it hosts monthly luncheons, participates in city events including Christmas Wonderland, the public library and Veterans Day, and partners with local service organizations such as Seed of Hope, Santa Claus Incorporated and CITYTALK w/DrG.

On a smaller scale, the club said it provides scholarships, helps with decorations, and organizes regular events including Bingo, Bunco and craft days.

Members also emphasized the group’s social bonds and the hands-on support that keeps its calendar active.

“They all pitch in when they can,” said club member Tish Ochoa. “They are very good at supporting the club with their membership and participation.”

Lorna Whitaker, who has been a member for more than 30 years, said she values the organization’s community and camaraderie.

“The women are friendly and very interesting,” Whitaker said. “I love being a part of this organization.”

Looking ahead, Ledesma is winding down her term this year along with several other officers, and the club said it is developing a new slate of officers expected to take over in June.

CITYTALK said the Community Impact Award was established in 2019 to recognize efforts by groups and individuals working “behind the scenes” to improve the city of Colton. Dr. G is the founder of CITY TALK and a Colton City Council member, according to information provided.

For more information about the Colton Woman’s Club, contact President Delma Ledesma at 909-506-7496. For more information about CITY TALK, text or call Dr. G at 909-213-3730.

Written by Nick Zupkofska, contributing writer

