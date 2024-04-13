San Bernardino Valley College Foundation Receives $2.2 Million Grant from San Manuel to Support Educational Initiatives and Advancement Efforts

The San Bernardino Valley College Foundation has been awarded a three-year, $2.2 million grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. The grant will continue the Tribe’s long-term support of the SBVC Valley Bound Commitment program, as well as significantly expand the Foundation’s advancement capacity.

“On behalf of the San Bernardino Valley College Foundation, I want to express our heartfelt appreciation to the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians for their extraordinary generosity in awarding us a three-year $2.2 million grant,” said Michael Layne, director of the SBVC Foundation. “This is a transformational investment that will enable us to implement the Foundation’s Development Plan and cultivate relationships with donors at a much higher level, which is key to building our capacity and sustaining those efforts.”

“Every student should have an opportunity to pursue their educational dreams regardless of the hardships and challenges they might face. The SBVC Valley Bound Commitment Program offers a wonderful path for students to launch their life ambitions right here in the Inland Empire,” said Chairwoman Lynn Valbuena, San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. “This grant is an investment to help our historically underserved community members find or create their own opportunities for a better quality of life for their families.”

The grant will fund multiple facets of the program: $1.3 million will be allocated towards hiring three new categorically funded development positions within the SBVC Foundation to cultivate donor contributions and prepare for a major fundraising campaign in honor of SBVC’s upcoming 100th-anniversary celebration.

Additionally, the grant includes $900,000 to sustain the Valley-Bound Commitment program over the next three years.

“The Tribe has supported the Valley Bound Commitment program for over 15 years. We are deeply grateful for the partnership and commitment of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians in helping us fulfill our shared vision for providing our community with equitable access to higher education,” said Layne.

For more information about the San Bernardino Community College Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.sbvcfoundation.org.