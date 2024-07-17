SBPD Seizes 18,000 Pounds of Illegal Fireworks, Recovers 614 Illegal Weapons and Prepares for National Night Out

At the July 16th “Coffee with a Cop” event at Studio D in downtown San Bernardino, Lieutenant Nicholas Oldendorf delivered critical updates on crime statistics, law enforcement actions, and the city’s ongoing revitalization efforts. The gathering, attended by residents, provided a comprehensive overview of the challenges and successes faced by the San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD).

Weapons and Fireworks

A major success for the SBPD was the seizure of nearly 18,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the first week of July. “We’ve seen a significant drop in fireworks-related calls – from 724 in 2021 to just 217 in 2024,” Oldendorf explained. This reduction could be attributed to increased enforcement and successful seizure operations. “As someone who enjoys fireworks but understands their impact, especially on veterans like my wife, a combat vet, we are working hard to manage this issue,” he added.

Addressing the issue of illegal weapons, Oldendorf noted that 614 illegal weapons had been recovered by June 2024, a slight decrease from the 619 retrieved by the same time last year. More positively, homicides have decreased by nearly 50 percent.

Surge in Petty Theft

Lieutenant Oldendorf reported a concerning 36 percent increase in petty theft from 2023 to 2024 in the Southern districts. A significant number of these incidents occurred at a shoe store located at 9th Street and Waterman Avenue. To mitigate these incidents, surveillance cameras have been installed to better understand how to prevent future theft. “At this point in 2024, we’ve received 459 calls related to petty theft in this district,” Oldendorf stated. The SBPD is deploying additional resources to high-volume areas to determine the underlying causes and improve response measures.

Challenges in Revitalizing the Harris Building

The Harris Building, a significant downtown landmark, remains a focal point in the city’s revitalization efforts. Oldendorf acknowledged the ongoing challenges, stating, “It’s been a struggle for the 20 years I’ve been here. The outside is nice, but the inside is rough.” He emphasized that more robust security measures would be implemented once the city fully acquires the building. Mayor Helen Tran added, “Yes, the acquisition is happening very soon, and as much as we want to, unfortunately, we can’t do much to further secure the building until we fully acquire it.”.

During the discussion, Mayor Helen Tran thanked Oldendorf for his diligence and expressed her ongoing support to the department.

Oldendorf added, “It currently takes at least five or six officers and hours to clear the building. We’d rather have those officers on the streets.” A fire in the Harris Building on July 8th, 2024, originating in a mechanical room on the upper level, raised concerns about the potential theft of materials such as copper. “Were people up there trying to steal copper? Probably,” Oldendorf remarked, highlighting the security challenges the building faces.

National Night Out

The event also highlighted the forthcoming National Night Out on August 6, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Roosevelt Bowl in Perris Hill Park. This annual event, aimed at fostering police-community partnerships, will feature hot dogs and soft drinks provided by the POA BBQ Team, games and entertainment for kids, and participation from various community partners including the San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino School Police Department, Probation, NAC, and 40King.

These updates underscore the SBPD’s dedication to improving safety and quality of life in San Bernardino, as the city continues its efforts to build a safer, more vibrant community.