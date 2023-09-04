SBPD Engages San Bernardino in “Badges VS Ballers” Basketball Showdown

In a spirited display of unity and sportsmanship, the San Bernardino Police Department took to the basketball court against local community members in a “Badges VS Ballers” game at Nunez Park on September 2nd. The event, which drew dozens of spectators and participants, showcased the department’s commitment to fostering understanding and building bridges with the community they serve.

Chick-fil-A and Get Loaded Guns and Ammo sponsored the event, ensuring attendees were well-fed and refreshed. The community team, coached by Executive Pastor Byron Sims of Kingdom Culture Worship Center, was a diverse mix of young children, teenagers, and adults, all eager to engage in friendly competition with the police officers.

Community Member Byron Sims coaching the Ballers through a 5-second play during the final game of the morning.

Mayor Helen Tran and Councilmember Juan Figueroa were among the attendees, showing their support for the initiative. San Bernardino County Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. not only attended but also showcased his basketball prowess by playing in two games.

A SBPD officer going head-to-head with a community member at the basket.

Lieutenant John Echevarria, Western District Commander, emphasized the importance of such events. “Members of the San Bernardino Police Department constantly strive to connect with the community. Even if that means in a more personable way through sports,” Echevarria said. “Today the officers came out to showcase their athletic skills versus the youth of San Bernardino, and we had a phenomenal time. Thank you to our esteemed teenagers for playing against our officers in a few fun games of basketball.”

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. echoed the sentiment in a Facebook post, stating, “Congratulations to The San Bernardino Police Department on a successful community event with the Badges vs. Ballers basketball game. Building the bridge between public safety and the community.”

Engaging events like these are pivotal in bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community. They provide a platform for open dialogue, mutual respect, and understanding, fostering a sense of unity and trust.

As the San Bernardino Police Department and the City of San Bernardino continue to prioritize such initiatives, they’re setting a positive example of how law enforcement can effectively engage with and support the communities they serve.