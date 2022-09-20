“Looking Through the Window” is Colton Garden Festival theme

On Saturday September 17, The Hutton Community Center turned into the most beautiful display of flowers, plants and vegetables. Now in its fifth year, the Inland Empire Master Gardeners Club of Colton partnered with several regional organizations to create an impressive exhibition of colorful floral arrangements to the delight of garden enthusiasts and the general public. The partners included Riverside/San Bernardino Orchid Society, Flower Show Association, National Garden Club, Pacific Region Garden Club, and the California Garden Club.

Upon entering the exhibition, attendees were met with the most “colorful” welcome of two dazzling lavender orchids, a pleasant smile from the hostess, and a beautiful “window view” of splashing color. “This is my first time attending this show – it’s fantastic,” exclaimed Sylvia Castillo, one of the attendees of the event. According to co-coordinator Ron Lang, the event drew 147 entries and the organizers couldn’t be more pleased. From the opening judging session, to the final announcement of the Grand Prize winner, the attendees had plenty of opportunities to fully take in the beauty of first class floral design and arrangements. “This is a very unique event and we are delighted to bring it to Colton,” smiled Linda Lang, who co-coordinated the event with her husband Ron.

In addition to the opening judging session and the beautiful displays, music was provided during the event by Dr. G, Colton Council Member, local musician and community advocate. “Setting the mood is important for this event,” described Ron Lang who went on to elaborate, “The displays, floor plan, program and music all come together.” Those who attended were also invited to participate in one of three educational presentations – Care and Propagation of Cactus and Succulents, American traditional Floral Design, and Yard transformation. These classes were free of charge, and were presented with a “hands-on” approach. Lunch was served for all participants.

The Garden Festival and Flower Show was a complete success. Not only was it well-attended, but gave the community an opportunity to expand their knowledge of artistic floral design and arrangements. This event is one of the “hidden gems” in our city and anyone who is interested in flowers, plants and gardening techniques is invited to attend one of the many activities planned throughout the year. For more information about the Master Gardeners Club contact Linda Lang at 951-663-5237.