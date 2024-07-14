Three Suspects Arrested in Connection to May Home Invasion

Redlands Police detectives arrested three suspects last week in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred Sunday morning, May 12, in the 700 block of Concord Lane.

The victims were at home shortly before 1 a.m. when several masked suspects kicked open a rear door to the residence, setting off the home alarm, and confronted the residents. One of the residents attempted to fight off the intruders with a cane.

The intruders went upstairs and woke the couple’s adult son, forcing him downstairs.

The suspects fled the house after a few minutes without taking any property.

One of the residents was injured when she tripped and hit her head while trying to move away from the suspects. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified three suspects. On June 27 detectives responded to the City of Victorville where they located and arrested Victorville residents Derrick Thomas, 22, and Ryan Terrell Harvey, 31.

On July 2, detectives located and arrested 25-year-old Rashawn Jamar Jefferson, of San Bernardino, during a traffic stop in that city.

All three suspects are believed to be members of a coordinated burglary crew and have been targeting high-end residences throughout Southern California.

Investigators believe there are likely additional victims, and the investigation is ongoing. Police urge anyone with additional information to come forward.

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact the Redlands Police Department Investigative Services Bureau at (909) 798-7659.