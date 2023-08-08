White House Medal Recipient and Riverside Muralist Juan Navarro Partners with IEHP to Paint a Vibrant Tribute to the Inland Empire



Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and renowned local artist Juan Navarro have joined forces to create a series of murals that pay tribute to the Inland Empire, the region they both call home.

The collaboration, part of a rebranding project that began in 2022, saw IEHP launch a public procurement process to seek out potential artists. Artists were invited to submit proposals for possible artwork at IEHP’s headquarters. Navarro, known for his passion for the Inland Empire’s unique tapestry and his reputation as a respected young Latino leader, was chosen to complete six full-scale murals.

“There’s just something incredibly inspiring about having art in one’s surroundings,” said Yahya Dawood, director of brand design and experience at IEHP. “Our rebranding journey culminates with these beautiful murals in IEHP’s Atrium space. Now our team members and visitors will be greeted – and hopefully, inspired – by these colorful scenes of the places we know and the people we serve wholeheartedly in the Inland Empire.”

The first mural, a two-story depiction of the iconic Mt. Baldy Peak, the highest peak of the San Gabriel mountains, was completed in just nine days. With the help of a single assistant and a lift, Navarro worked tirelessly to bring the mural to life.

Navarro, currently the artist-in-residence at Riverside Art Museum, has more than 15 public works on display in communities like Riverside. He is also the owner and operator of Eastside Arthouse. Navarro recently visited The White House as a National Medal recipient with Riverside Art Museum for Library and Museum Service.

“I’m honored to be part of this project,” Navarro said. “The Inland Empire is my home, and capturing its spirit and beauty in these murals is a privilege. I hope they serve as a reminder of our vibrant community here.”

IEHP, one of the top 10 most extensive Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country, supports more than 1.6 million Riverside and San Bernardino County residents. The health plan has a growing network of 7,000 providers and 3,000 team members fully committed to the vision: “We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health.”

The remaining five murals, locations yet to be determined, will be completed over the coming months. Each will continue highlighting the unique landmarks and people that make the Inland Empire special.