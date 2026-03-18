Yugo Shokunin Opens in Redlands With Japanese Fusion, Matcha Ramen and Katsu Fries

A new Japanese fusion concept is bringing bold flavors and familiar comfort to the Redlands Public Market, as Yugo Shokunin opened its doors in February with a menu designed to bridge cultures and tastes.

Located at 330 Third St. in Redlands, the restaurant operates daily from 11 AM to 9 PM, offering an approachable take on Japanese-inspired cuisine inside one of the city’s growing culinary hubs.

Led by Chef Daniel Kim and partner Kevin Seo, Yugo Shokunin focuses on delivering bold, crafted flavors while remaining accessible to a wide audience.

“Yugo Shokunin is Japanese fusion food,” Seo said. “It’s crafted, delicious, bold flavors, but accessible to the public.”

The opening marks an expansion for the team behind Shokunin locations in Redlands and Rancho Cucamonga, which focus on sushi omakase — a chef-driven dining experience. In contrast, Yugo Shokunin offers a more casual format tailored to the food hall environment.

Seo said Chef Kim’s deep roots in the Inland Empire play a central role in shaping the restaurant’s menu.

“Most of his concepts in the area are Inland Empire-focused,” Seo said. “He truly understands the community’s flavor profiles and how to blend them in a way that resonates with places like Redlands, Rancho and Chino.”

Chef and co-owner Daniel Kim prepares fried rice over high heat at Yugo Shokunin.



IECN co-publisher Denise Berver samples the matcha tonkatsu ramen at Yugo Shokunin.



That localized approach is reflected in dishes that combine familiar comfort foods with Japanese techniques and ingredients. The menu includes ramen, chicken karaage and katsu fries, all reimagined with layered, cross-cultural flavor profiles.

“We’re taking simple ingredients and more complex flavors like yuzu and tonkatsu and making them rich and creamy,” Seo said. “We have items like chicken karaage, which is essentially fried chicken, but we’re pushing those flavors closer to something like Nashville hot chicken — done in a Japanese style.”

Among the more distinctive offerings is the matcha tonkatsu ramen, which blends traditional pork broth with the earthy tones of matcha.

“It infuses the familiar notes of matcha into a pork broth ramen,” Seo said. “It’s a very creamy and rich dish.”

Seo said fusion cuisine is rooted in balancing familiarity with discovery, especially for diners trying something new for the first time.

“One of the most exciting things about fusion food is introducing new flavors in a way that still feels welcoming,” he said. “You take something recognizable and pair it with something new, and bring them together in a way that serves the community.”

Early demand during the restaurant’s soft opening reflected that balance. On a rainy day, ramen dishes quickly became customer favorites, while katsu fries — topped with chili oil and globally inspired spice blends — also drew strong interest.

“My favorite item right now is the katsu fries,” Seo said. “You’re taking traditional Japanese katsu and layering in new chili flavors. It’s like a flavor ball.”

The menu also features beef teriyaki made with skirt steak rather than more traditional cuts, offering a distinct texture and flavor.

“It’s actually made with skirt steak,” Seo said. “It’s really good — juicy.”

Beyond the menu, Seo said joining the Redlands Public Market was a natural fit for the team as they looked to expand their presence in the region.

“We love the Redlands team here,” he said. “When we had the opportunity to bring another concept here, we said absolutely yes. We want to add energy to the hall and help create a more dynamic environment for everyone.”

Seo, who lives in Chino, said the Inland Empire’s strong sense of community continues to shape both the business and its approach to hospitality.

“It’s a very family-oriented place,” he said. “For me, family is everything, and community is a big part of that. You really feel that here.”

For first-time visitors, Seo recommends starting with familiar flavors before branching into more adventurous options.

“It’s a fusion menu,” he said. “Start with the proteins you’re comfortable with, then explore from there.”

Yugo Shokunin employs about 15 staff members and has recently held its official grand opening, with partners expressing optimism about continued growth.

“We’re ready to really burst out of the seams here,” Seo said. “We’re excited to welcome the whole community.”