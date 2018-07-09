$100,000 Grant From Heigl Foundation and The Coalition for Pets and Public Safety Assists Over 1,600 Inland Empire Pets

Local Advertisement

Thanks to generous funding from the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation and The Coalition for Pets and Public Safety, the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley has been able to perform over 1,600 reduced rate, and free, spay and neuter surgeries for Pit Bull, Pit Bull mixes, Chihuahua and Chihuahua mixes since September of 2016. Families who were able to take advantage of this program were only charged a $20 copay for the surgery. In cases where there were a male and female being fixed from the same household, the copay was waived.

The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation and the Coalition for Pets and Public Safety has so far donated a combined $100,000 to support this important program. A statement from the Jason Debus Heigl Foundation said, “We’re so pleased with the success of this program. Programs such as this one—three non-profit animal welfare organizations working together to help an underserved community–are pivotal to solving the pet overpopulation problem and keeping innocent animals from dying in shelters.”

Pit bulls, Chihuahuas and mixes of both breeds are among the most common breeds of dogs found in shelters, especially in the Southern California area. With far too many pit bulls and Chihuahuas dying needlessly in shelters, Jason Debus Heigl Foundation and Coalition for Pets and Public Safety wanted to specifically focus their efforts on helping those breeds.

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley is pleased to announce this program has again been extended by The Jason Debus Heigl Foundation and the Coalition of Pets and Public Safety. Funding is currently available for the $20 Pit Bull, Pit Bull mix, Chihuahua and Chihuahua mix spay and neuter surgery. This program will remain open while funding lasts. There are no other income or location requirements, as the program is open to anyone owning these breeds of dog. Pet parents wanting to spay or neuter both a male and female dogs from the same household will have the copay waived. Spaying and neutering your pets not only helps fight the pet overpopulation crisis, but spaying and neutering can help calm aggression in dogs, greatly reduce the chances of developing certain cancers, and in most cases, will help lower your dog licensing fees. If you have questions about spaying or neutering your pet, we encourage you to call 909-386-1400.

Pet owners interested in taking advantage of this program should call 909-386-1400 to see if they qualify and to book an appointment. Appointments can also be made in person at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (374 W Orange Show Road, San Bernardino).