CSUSB fraternity raises money to donate meals to hospital workers

Members of the Delta Sigma Phi Eta Beta chapter at Cal State San Bernardino raised more than $1,000 through a virtual fundraiser to buy meals for hospital workers at Dignity Health Community Hospital in San Bernardino.

“We as a fraternity wanted to do something special for the hard-working frontline workers who are currently fighting COVID-19 every day,” said chapter president Adrian Valdivia.

The fraternity used the money to purchase meals from Alanbertos Mexican Food, a family-owned business in San Bernardino, said Valdivia, who graduated this month with a degree in communication studies with a concentration in public relations. The chapter arranged to buy 160 burritos as well as chips and water, Valdivia said.

On June 12, at about noon, Valdivia and fellow chapter member Juan Saucedo, a senior majoring in liberal studies with a concentration in psychology who will graduate in the fall, donated the meals to the healthcare workers.

“The members of Delta Sigma Phi are very thankful to everyone who donated for this amazing cause, and we want to acknowledge all the heroes who are currently fighting this disease,” Valdivia said. “Stay strong!”

The Delta Sigma Phi Fraternity Eta Beta chapter has been at Cal State San Bernardino since 1985 and was one of the first fraternities on campus. Delta Sigma Phi is a national, not-for-profit fraternity whose mission is to “empower and encourage our members to become Better Men – men of courage, men of action, and men of excellence,” according to its website. The fraternity has 124,219 members, 105 active undergraduate chapters and new chapters and 14 active Alumni Associations/Chapters.