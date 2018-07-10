Residents invited to apply for openings on City commissions

Local Advertisement

The City of Redlands invites individuals to apply for positions on the Airport Advisory Board and the Human Relations commissions. Members are appointed by the City Council.

The Airport Advisory Board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council in all matters pertaining to the administration, operation, development, improvement and maintenance of the Redlands Municipal Airport. The Airport Advisory Board meets on the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Applications for this position will be accepted until the vacant seat is filled.

The Human Relations Commission was established to foster peaceful relations among persons of different races and national origins. This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the City Council and to aid the City in achieving better human relations by providing assistance to all persons or groups in promoting good will and better relations among all people.

The Human Relations Commission meets on the third Monday of odd-numbered months at 5:45 p.m.

The deadline for filing applications for the Human Relations Commission is July 20.

Residents interested in applying for any of these non-salaried positions may request application forms from the City Manager’s Office, Civic Center, 35 Cajon Street, Suite 200, Phone: 798-7510, or by downloading an application from the City’s website at http://cityofredlands.org/city-hall/commissions___boards.

City of Redlands press releases and other information are available on the City’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/cityofredlands or on the City’s website at www.CityofRedlands.org