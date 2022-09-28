Colton Woman’s Club is bringing back its eclectic Holiday Craft Fair

Holiday shopping in the City of Colton will officially begin on Saturday, October 8th, from 9 AM to 2 PM, as the woman’s club is hosting its annual Holiday Craft Fair.

Attendees can expect to find spooky treats, one-of-a-kind holiday decor, handmade gifts, and more; all encompassing Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.

“The best time to start holiday shopping is now, at our Annual Holiday Craft Fair. There will be lots of vendors featuring handmade items and independent representatives,” said Colton Woman’s Club Fundraiser Chairperson Norma Gonzalez.

Another exciting element to the craft fair is an opportunity drawing for a chance to win one-of-a-kind gifts.

“The opportunity drawing will benefit our programming, forthcoming events, and our Youth Scholarship Fund. We’re excited to bring this fair back to the community and I look forward to seeing all of Colton on Saturday, october 8th,” continued Gonzalez.

Vending spaces have been filling up, but a few spots still remain.

“We are still looking for vendors. For more information, interested community members can call me at (909)462-5186 or email cwcfundraiserevents@gmail.com,” concluded Gonzalez.

The Holiday Craft Fair is being held at 495 N. 7th St., Colton.