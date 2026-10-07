Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley raises 32K

The Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley hosted its “Howler-ween” Party presented by Caston Inc. Saturday, October 3, 2026 at the Joyce Martin Education Center.

The event raised over $32,000 for the HSSBV programs and services, breaking the record for most raised in the history of the event.

Attendees enjoyed games and the chance to win several raffle prize packages, including multiple vacation stays, Disney gift cards, B-52 concert tickets, a smart television and more. Guests also enjoyed gaming, music, dancing, food, a glitter bar and Cali Girl Sweets. Disney Christmas Tree, Cat Castle and Hawaii getaway packages were auctioned off during the live auction portion of the evening hosted by University of Redlands sports announcer and student, Caden Henderson.

Sponsors for the HSSBV Howler-ween Casino Night and Dog House Auction presented by Caston Inc, Sheffron Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo, California Computer Options, All Pro Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electric, Rotary Club of San Bernardino, Boehringer Ingelheim, Patterson Veterinary, Fullerton, Lemann, Schaefer & Dominick, Idexx Laboratories, Elanco, Smith Marion & Co., Inc, Commerce Truck, Elisabeth Kempe-Olinger, Debbie Cattano, Liberty Insurance and Tacos Los Carnales.

All proceeds from this event benefited the HSSBV programs and services.