Yuhaaviatam, Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley Launch Winter Wonderland Pet Photos, Santa Paws to Support Animal Care

You and your pets are invited to the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (HSSBV) Winter Wonderland Walk & Santa Paws Pet Photos presented by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley (374 W. Orange Show Road, San Bernardino). This community event is free to attend and no advance registration is required.

Digital photos with Santa will be able to purchase the digital file of their photos for $20 (per pose). These photos will be delivered by email the following week. Bring the whole family- Adults and children, with or without pets, are welcome in photos.

This event will include a large vendor village to kick off holiday shopping; Winter Wonderland walking trail and Pet Parade led by The Grinch; amazing raffles; free letters to Santa writing station; free Pooch Play Area presented by Dances with Dogs Training Center; dog treat decorating provided by the HSSBV Humane Education Program; free carnations from Orange Blossom Florist; appearance by the SoCal Helpful Honda People; free gifts for dogs from the HSSBV Humane Officer and so much more.

Enter your pet in our Pet Contests for only $5 per pet, per entry. Categories for the pet contests include Best Dressed Female, Best Dressed Male, Most Holiday Spirit and Best Trick. There will also be food and drink vendors throughout the event, including Tacos Los Carnales and Seemore Cookies. Make the holidays easy and preorder themed holiday cookies from Seemore Cookies you can pick up at the event. Visit their Instagram at @seemore_cookies to preorder!

While parking will be available in the regular HSSBV parking lot, please be advised there will also be overflow parking in marked spaces across the street at Bowlero, who is also a generous sponsor of this event.

The HSSBV See’s Candy Online Store opens November 1st in support of this event. Visit hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events to view the store and purchase candy!

The event schedule is as follows:

8:00 AM: Event begins & registration opens

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Santa photo registration (please note registration ends promptly at noon, no exceptions. Registration may end earlier than noon if we reach the maximum photo amount before then)

Registration groups will be called in order starting at 8:15 AM

10:00 AM: Pet Parade

10:30 AM: Christmas tree live auction

10:45 AM: Line dancing with your dog lesson, hosted by Pepper from KFROG 95.1

11:00 AM: Pet Contests hosted by Jeff Pope from KATY FM

11:30 AM: Turn your vendor passport in to the photo registration table by 11:30 for your chance to win a $25 Visa gift card

12:15 PM: Vendor passport winner, 50/50 winner and raffle winners pulled

Special guests scheduled to appear at the event include our emcee, Jeff Pope of the Jeff Pope Show on KATY FM along with the Katy Krew; Kingston from the Ontario Reign; and Pet Contest judges, Pepper from KFROG 95.1, Bermie from the Inland Empire 66ers; and Ontario Reign mascot, Kingston. The SoCal Helpful Honda people will also be on hand providing general helpfulness.

Pets who attend Santa Paws must be nonaggressive and the appropriate temperament to deal with a crowd. All pets must be current on vaccines and on a short, non-retractable leash.

If you would like to make a donation towards this event and/or create your own fundraising page in support of your walk through Winter Wonderland, visit hssbv.org/Upcoming-Events. When you raise $100 in donations or more you will receive a free HSSBV pet bandana.

All proceeds from the Winter Wonderland Walk & Santa Paws Pet Photos will go directly to help fund the HSSBV cruelty investigation and humane education programs. Thank you for helping us to care for animals in need.

This event is sponsored by Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation, Earhart Photography, All Pro Plumbing, HVAC and Electrical, Bowlero and CA Computer options.