Teamsters Local 1932 Secures Early Implementation of $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers in San Bernardino County

In October 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 525, introduced by Senator Durazo, into law. This legislation establishes a minimum wage of $25 per hour for all healthcare workers across California. Due to the efforts of Teamsters Local 1932, San Bernardino County will implement this wage increase earlier than other counties.

“I’m so happy that my hourly rate is increasing because my rent has skyrocketed and until now, my wage has stayed the same. This gives me and my co-workers some relief,” said Tiffany Boddie, a lead custodian at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

Initially, the bill aimed to implement the wage increase in June 2024. However, before its signing in October, the Governor and the legislature amended the bill, granting counties an additional six months to extend the implementation date to 2025.

Despite this extension, on April 30, 2024, the Executive Board, led by Secretary-Treasurer Randy Korgan, initiated discussions with the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. The local Teamsters union pushed for the wage increase to take effect in June 2024, in line with private sector competitors. Due to their advocacy and the understanding and agreement of the Board of Supervisors, over 1,000 Teamster members within the San Bernardino County healthcare system will see their wages rise sooner. This decision provides immediate relief to healthcare workers who have long been overlooked, despite their frontline roles in the nation’s largest county.

“We believe San Bernardino County is the only county in California that implemented the increases earlier than required because of advocacy, communication, and coordination with county leadership,” said Korgan.

“I’m happy with the progress of our union and with the advocacy of our board. Living paycheck to paycheck is a struggle but with this increase, we get a little more comfort. This wage increase has been long overdue,” said Angela Kirkindoff, a linen room attendant at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center.

The local union expressed gratitude to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors for their prompt action and to Senator Durazo for authoring SB 525, which is expected to positively impact the lives of many members.

Teamsters Local 1932 represents over 15,000 workers across the Inland Empire. For inquiries, please contact rgonzalez@teamsters1932.org.