Starlight Cinema is back and making its way throughout the City of San Bernardino

Mark your calendars because every Thursday in August, starting the 4th, the City of San Bernardino’s Community Services Department will host Starlight Cinema Movies in the Park every Thursday in August.

“In July, we hosted sizzling summer nights, but due to popular demand, we decided to bring Starlight Cinema back throughout August. So each week, we’ll be hosting at a different location to give everyone in the City an opportunity to enjoy a movie under the stars,” said Community Recreation Manager Vanessa Carbajal.

The first event will be held at Perris Hill Park with Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, followed by Seccombe Lake Park with The Goonies the following week.

“Each movie night will start at 5 PM with novelty, food, and resource vendors, along with kids’ games and activities before the movie begins at dusk. I recommend attendees bring a lawn chair and a blanket to sit on,” continued Carbajal.

She said those who attend are more than welcome to bring their food, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy at the event.

“The movie night is free to attend, and this year you do not have to register; just show up, get a spot to sit, and have a good time with your family and the community,” Carbajal said.

Those planning to attend a movie night this week or in the coming weeks are encouraged to visit the City of San Bernardino Parks, Recreation, and Community Services Facebook page for news and events.

“Events like this are important to our community as they bring families together and are a great way for residents to engage with the city,” concluded Carbajal.

For more information, visit sbcity.org.