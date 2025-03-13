Violence Breaks Out in Classroom at Jehue Middle School Between Male and Female, Investigation Ongoing

On Monday, March 10, two unidentified students of color, one male and one female, both 14-years-old, fought inside a classroom at Jehue Middle School. Both individuals involved in the incident have been issued citations, but community groups demand the female’s charges be dropped, arguing that she is the victim.

According to an official statement released by the Colton Police Department, the investigation is ongoing, specifying that “The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, for review.”

While the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) will work with Colton PD throughout the investigation, Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes said in an official statement posted to her Instagram account that “it is critical to ensure that school staff are present and properly trained to intervene effectively in violent situations, particularly those that have the potential to be racially motivated.”

According to sources, the teacher present was a substitute teacher. Their identity has not been released.

RUSD spokeswoman Syeda Jafri echoed Reyes’ concerns, citing violence and racial slurs, in an official statement.

“The District does not condone the violent actions of the students and does not tolerate hate speech on any of its campuses,” Jafri said. “Corrective measures have been implemented.”

Following a press conference held outside Jehue Middle School, IECN spoke with Najee Ali, a senior community organizer with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches.

“We demand justice for the young African American female student who attends Jehue Middle School who was viciously assaulted and knocked unconscious by a fellow student as racial slurs were being hurled at her,” Ali said. “So, we’re outraged to find out that she was indeed sighted, and for us, it’s criminalizing the victim, and we plan on protesting the Colton law enforcement agency responsible and demand that they retract the citation.”

This is a developing story. Follow IECN as the story develops. The video of the incident can be viewed on our Instagram and Facebook.