March 14, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Violence Breaks Out in Classroom at Jehue Middle School Between Male and Female, Investigation Ongoing

2 min read
9 hours ago Christopher Salazar

RUSD Spokesperson Syeda Jafri speaking at the podium during the press conference in front of Jehue Middle School on March 13th at 3:30 PM.

On Monday, March 10, two unidentified students of color, one male and one female, both 14-years-old, fought inside a classroom at Jehue Middle School. Both individuals involved in the incident have been issued citations, but community groups demand the female’s charges be dropped, arguing that she is the victim. 

According to an official statement released by the Colton Police Department, the investigation is ongoing, specifying that “The case will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, Juvenile Division, for review.”

While the Rialto Unified School District (RUSD) will work with Colton PD throughout the investigation, Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes said in an official statement posted to her Instagram account that “it is critical to ensure that school staff are present and properly trained to intervene effectively in violent situations, particularly those that have the potential to be racially motivated.”

According to sources, the teacher present was a substitute teacher. Their identity has not been released. 

RUSD spokeswoman Syeda Jafri echoed Reyes’ concerns, citing violence and racial slurs, in an official statement.

“The District does not condone the violent actions of the students and does not tolerate hate speech on any of its campuses,” Jafri said. “Corrective measures have been implemented.”

Following a press conference held outside Jehue Middle School, IECN spoke with Najee Ali, a senior community organizer with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Churches. 

“We demand justice for the young African American female student who attends Jehue Middle School who was viciously assaulted and knocked unconscious by a fellow student as racial slurs were being hurled at her,” Ali said. “So, we’re outraged to find out that she was indeed sighted, and for us, it’s criminalizing the victim, and we plan on protesting the Colton law enforcement agency responsible and demand that they retract the citation.”

This is a developing story. Follow IECN as the story develops. The video of the incident can be viewed on our Instagram and Facebook.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Three Shot in Colton in Broad Daylight; Shooter Still at Large

16 hours ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

RUSD Board Appoints Dr. Judy White as New Interim Superintendent Amid Safety Concerns

2 days ago Christopher Salazar
3 min read

Inland Empire Emerges as Cybersecurity Powerhouse with Mayor’s Cyber Cup, Training Next Generation of Digital Defenders

3 days ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

2 min read

Violence Breaks Out in Classroom at Jehue Middle School Between Male and Female, Investigation Ongoing

9 hours ago Christopher Salazar
1 min read

Three Shot in Colton in Broad Daylight; Shooter Still at Large

16 hours ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

RUSD Board Appoints Dr. Judy White as New Interim Superintendent Amid Safety Concerns

2 days ago Christopher Salazar
2 min read

Ramos Names Youth Advocate Eunice Abel as Woman of the Year for Assembly District 45

3 days ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record