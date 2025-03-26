March 26, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

No Charges Filed in Jehue Middle School Incident, DA Cites Incomplete Video and Disinformation

1 min read
10 hours ago Manny Sandoval

Two 14-year-old students, a male and a female, were involved in a violent altercation inside a Jehue Middle School classroom on March 10, prompting an ongoing police investigation and widespread community concern.

“On March 24, 2025, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office declined to file charges against either child in the incident that occurred on March 10, 2025, at Jehue Middle School.

Confidentiality laws prohibit our Office from discussing details of the matter. An incomplete portion of the incident was captured on video that was released to the public. Upon review of the entire investigation and facts of the case, our Office declined to file any charges against anyone involved in the incident.

Unfortunately, disinformation that either child had been charged with a crime was inaccurate. In these types of instances, juveniles can only be cited. Only then is the case referred for prosecution.

Although not a factor in our filing decisions, no party involved in the incident or their families desired prosecution. Additionally, filing decisions will never be swayed by protest, press conferences and media statements that rely upon disinformation, hyperbole and agendas.

This was an anomaly. My expectation is that both children can move on from this and will not be defined by the conduct. I am confident that the school district will continue to take the proper steps to assist these students and ensure measures are in place to avoid similar circumstances in the future.”

-San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson

