Rep. Aguilar announces over $500,000 for Loma Linda University Medical Center

Rep. Pete Aguilar recently announced $542,597 he secured for a mental health outreach program for the Inland Empire’s sickle cell community. The State of California has 7,000 people living with sickle cell disease and the second largest sickle cell disease population resides in San Bernardino County. This program will help both patients and caregivers receive the resources and support they need.

“San Bernardino County is home to the second largest sickle cell community in the state of California,” said Rep. Pete Aguilar. “This funding will help draw attention to this disease affecting so many in our community by creating a comprehensive behavioral and mental health outreach program for both patients and their family members. I will continue to work with Loma Linda University Health to ensure our region is taken care of.”

“Congressman Aguilar has been an incredible partner to LLUH over the years, and we continue to be so grateful for his support for improving health outcomes across our community,” said Richard Hart, MD, DrPH, president of Loma Linda University Health.

“Through the generous support of Congressman Aguilar, we are able to fill a gap and care for the sickle cell community through the development and implementation of a coordinated mental health outreach program. Our efforts will continue to shed a light on sickle cell disease and ensure sickle cell patients get access to the care they need and deserve,” said Chanell Grismore, DrPH, MPH, Director of Sickle Cell Services at Loma Linda University Health.