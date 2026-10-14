San Bernardino CASA Gala Targets Volunteer Shortage as More Than 300 Children Await Advocates

For nearly three years, a young person and her siblings have waited to be assigned a CASA volunteer, said Elizabeth Contreras-Martinez, CEO of CASA of San Bernardino County. She is expected to attend Thursday’s gala, which will raise money to recruit, train and support advocates for more children.

The Change a Child’s Story Gala begins at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at The Enterprise Building, 320 N. E St., in downtown San Bernardino.

More than 300 children under the county’s court jurisdiction are awaiting an advocate. Community outreach director Maribel Morales estimated that recruiting 100 additional volunteers could reduce the waiting list by about 30%.

Recruiting those adults requires resources. Yet falling short can cost the nonprofit funding, its leaders said.

“We lost some funding recently because we couldn’t recruit enough volunteers,” Contreras-Martinez said.

She said the loss came despite outreach efforts that had more than doubled.

“We need the funding to recruit more,” Morales said.

Thursday’s gala will help fund recruitment, training and support for advocates. Speakers will include the girl whose family has waited nearly three years, a former foster youth discussing his experiences and successes, and a current volunteer sharing her work, Contreras-Martinez said.

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, supports children in foster care through referrals from judges, attorneys and social workers. Some referred youth have little consistent adult support. Others need someone to advocate for school services or help them navigate changes in where they live.

Contreras-Martinez’s perspective is shaped by her experience as a foster parent. She recalled receiving children in the middle of the night with little or nothing.

“I can’t change the fact that a child doesn’t understand why they’re in a stranger’s house,” she said.

An advocate’s work can involve helping a young person connect ambitions to opportunities, then staying involved as obstacles arise.

The leaders recalled a teenager nearing expulsion whose father had been deported and whose mother was homeless. He wanted to earn money, own a car and get his own place, but struggled to see how finishing school could help him get there.

His advocate, Marvin, took him to a dealership displaying exotic cars. The teenager asked about working there, giving Marvin an opening to connect his interests with graduating.

Marvin became his educational rights holder, and CASA helped identify a path to earlier graduation. When the teenager faced a proposed move to the High Desert near graduation, Morales helped locate an available foster home in Upland.

He graduated early, obtained his driver’s license and got a car, Morales said.

Distance presents another obstacle. Children served by CASA live in desert and mountain communities, and some are placed outside the county while remaining under its court jurisdiction.

Contreras-Martinez described a volunteer who kept visiting a youth after the young person moved from Apple Valley to Menifee. The volunteer told her the trip was about 83 miles each way.

When offered a gas card, the volunteer declined because she could afford the expense and wanted the assistance to go to someone who needed it more.

Contreras-Martinez said retaining committed advocates has been a strength. Reaching enough new volunteers remains difficult.

CASA is asking cities, school districts and businesses to help expand recruitment through their existing networks.

Its outreach video began playing in jury rooms throughout the county Sept. 14 through cooperation with judges and court partners, Contreras-Martinez said. She wants local institutions to help through website links, presentations and shared recruitment information.

“We need more money from our local business partners,” she said.

Businesses can donate meal and gas cards, offer discounts for volunteer outings, display flyers or host information sessions. Residents unable to volunteer can make recurring donations or share CASA’s outreach materials.

Contreras-Martinez said CASA reimburses background-check expenses and can provide vouchers to volunteers. Gas-card assistance depends on donations.

Volunteers are asked to contribute about 10 to 15 hours monthly, including case-related work and training, with at least one in-person visit. After training, schedules can accommodate evenings and weekends based on the volunteer’s and youth’s availability, Morales said.

“What we’re really asking for is consistency,” she said.

That commitment includes learning what matters to each child. Morales said volunteers are trained to understand the communities, traditions and relationships children have left behind and help restore those connections.

Contreras-Martinez said Black and Latino youth constitute the largest groups on CASA’s waiting list. The organization needs more Latino volunteers while welcoming adults from all backgrounds, she said.

Morales emphasized that children’s difficulties should not overshadow their strengths.

“So many of our kids are thriving,” she said. “They are advocating for themselves.”

Community members gather at the June 2026 ribbon-cutting for CASA of San Bernardino County, which is seeking volunteer advocates for more than 300 children under the county’s court jurisdiction.



The 2026 gala will include dinner, live music, community recognition, raffles and giving opportunities. Morales said guests can expect handmade tortillas, guisados, carnitas, and more. Sponsors include San Bernardino County Children’s Network and Children’s Fund, Contreras-Martinez said.

For ticket, donation and sponsorship information, visit givebutter.com/casa-gala. Sponsorship inquiries can be directed to Kacie Phillips at 909-515-9875 or giving@casaofsb.org. Volunteer information is available at casaofsb.org.

Thursday’s gala aims to help more children move from waiting for an advocate to having one beside them. Morales said some youth initially hesitate to welcome another adult into their lives, but learning that a CASA advocate is volunteering their time can make the relationship feel different.

“This adult doesn’t get paid,” she said. “This adult wants to be here.”